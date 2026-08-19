I'll be honest. If I had to pick between a dog and a cat, I would choose a dog. But why not have both? Unless you have a dog that terrorizes cats, 9 times out of 10, they can live together in relative harmony.

Until recently, we've always had both at my house. At one point, we had three cats and three dogs. Over the years, all of our cats have crossed the rainbow bridge. Now we have four dogs and no cats.

My kids are starting to beg for another kitty, and if they see our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet, I know they'll insist we adopt her.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Meet adorable Elanor.

Elanor is a petite, two-year-old brown tabby. She was part of the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelters Foster Program, and a couple of months ago, she had a litter of kittens. All of her babies have been adopted, and now Elanor is ready to purr into your life.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Elanor will probably continue to fill out a bit, but even if she gets plump, she'll likely remain a small cat. She barely weighs 8 pounds, said Izzy Zalenski, our YVAS representative, who stopped by the studios today.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Friendly, cute, curious.

This sweet kitty seems pretty laid back; she transported well in her cardboard kitty carrier, Zalenski said. And within 60 seconds of opening the top, Elanor popped out and started exploring the room. She then began rubbing on my leg, purring up a storm.

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Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job - fast - reach out to Advanced Employment. And if you need pre-qualified workers, make Advanced Employment your HR partner.

Why do cats have whiskers? Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? And answers to 47 other kitty questions: Why do they meow? Why do they nap so much? Why do they have whiskers? Cats, and their undeniably adorable babies known as kittens, are mysterious creatures. Their larger relatives, after all, are some of the most mystical and lethal animals on the planet. Many questions related to domestic felines, however, have perfectly logical answers. Here’s a look at some of the most common questions related to kittens and cats, and the answers cat lovers are looking for. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa