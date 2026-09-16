Some people love big dogs, some people love tiny dogs, and some of us like all dogs. If you're one of those people who prefer small dogs, you seriously need to take a look at our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week, Chalupa.

Read More: Vintage Chuck E. Cheese Games Up for Auction in Billings

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Chalupa is a 10-year-old Chihuahua who was recently picked up as a stray and brought to Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter. We can only imagine how terrified this little princess felt, running around town, lost. She is quite friendly and weighs just eight pounds.

This petite pup would love nothing more than to be by your side. She seemed to enjoy being picked up and held. And here's another bonus about small dogs: a 40-lb bag of dog food will last for months.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Adopt, don't shop.

Izzy Zalenski, Outreach Coordinator at YVAS, said that Chalupa seems to play well with other respectful dogs. No word on cats, but since she's about the same size as most housecats, we can't imagine she'd pose much of a threat.

Here's some good news... Chalupa is one of just a few dogs currently up for adoption at the shelter. However, there are four or five dogs that are in their foster program who are ready to be adopted.

They still have a lot of cats, if you're more of a feline person.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area. If you need a job or need employees fast, reach out to the HR pros at Advanced Employment.

Get our free mobile app

Advanced Employment makes hiring easy, covering all payroll, taxes, workers' comp, and more.

Six Arrested in Massive Montana Child Prostitution Sting Here are the five suspects and the disgusting crimes they are going to court for. Gallery Credit: Chris Cardenas