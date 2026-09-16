Okay, so Townsquare Media is giving away a $25,000 cash grand prize this fall, which got us wondering: If you suddenly had an extra $25,000 sitting in your bank account, what would you actually do with it?

So we asked you on Facebook.

Read More: Here's How You Could Win $25,000 This Fall

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After reading through the responses, one thing became very clear: $25,000 isn't "I'm buying a private island" money. Of course not.

But it is a substantial amount. It's enough dough to really make a difference in your life.

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Here are 25 of the answers and themes that came up repeatedly:

Pay off the bills. This was easily one of the most common answers. Pay off the car. Not having a car payment is one of the best feelings in the world. Put a down payment on a house. Pay down the mortgage. Buy a reliable vehicle. Pay off credit cards. Dave Ramsey would agree. Pay medical bills. $25K would hopefully get those darn medical collection agencies off your back. Fix up the house. Roofs, siding, bathrooms, windows, and more. Put some in savings. Invest it. Some commenters were already thinking about making the $25K grow. Buy some land. Help Mom and Dad. This came up over and over. Help the kids. Start a college fund. Pay off student loans. Buy groceries. Because apparently even $25,000 can't escape the grocery store. Take the family on vacation. Go to Hawaii. Take the kids or grandkids to Disney World. Spend a month in Spain. You could do it with $25K. Finally take that honeymoon. More than one person mentioned never having had one. Start a business. Food trucks, shops, and other entrepreneurial dreams made the list. Fix the vehicle, then take a trip. With $25K, you can finally afford to stay at a "good" hotel, instead of the cheapest one on Expedia. Donate some of it. Churches, charities, children's organizations and people in need were frequently mentioned. Help a family member with medical expenses. Buy a horse. Better get a trailer of hay too. Buy a boat. One commenter specifically called it the one "want" they weren't willing to finance. Do something completely ridiculous. Ideas included a lightsaber, Pokémon cards, Bitcoin, "hookers and blow", and other wacky dreams.

Photo by Peter Broomfield on Unsplash white car

The winning begins on Thursday, September 17

After reading all those comments, it seems $25,000 would go a surprisingly long way toward making life a little easier for a lot of Montana families.

Your chance to win begins Thursday morning in the eight o'clock hour when we'll give out the first code. There are 10 codes per day, M-F between 8 AM and 6 PM. You don't have to catch them all, but each code is another entry to win $25,000.

Good luck!

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