The Top 25 Things Montanans Say They’d Do With $25 Grand
Okay, so Townsquare Media is giving away a $25,000 cash grand prize this fall, which got us wondering: If you suddenly had an extra $25,000 sitting in your bank account, what would you actually do with it?
So we asked you on Facebook.
Read More: Here's How You Could Win $25,000 This Fall
After reading through the responses, one thing became very clear: $25,000 isn't "I'm buying a private island" money. Of course not.
But it is a substantial amount. It's enough dough to really make a difference in your life.
Here are 25 of the answers and themes that came up repeatedly:
- Pay off the bills. This was easily one of the most common answers.
- Pay off the car. Not having a car payment is one of the best feelings in the world.
- Put a down payment on a house.
- Pay down the mortgage.
- Buy a reliable vehicle.
- Pay off credit cards. Dave Ramsey would agree.
- Pay medical bills. $25K would hopefully get those darn medical collection agencies off your back.
- Fix up the house. Roofs, siding, bathrooms, windows, and more.
- Put some in savings.
- Invest it. Some commenters were already thinking about making the $25K grow.
- Buy some land.
- Help Mom and Dad. This came up over and over.
- Help the kids.
- Start a college fund.
- Pay off student loans.
- Buy groceries. Because apparently even $25,000 can't escape the grocery store.
- Take the family on vacation. Go to Hawaii. Take the kids or grandkids to Disney World. Spend a month in Spain. You could do it with $25K.
- Finally take that honeymoon. More than one person mentioned never having had one.
- Start a business. Food trucks, shops, and other entrepreneurial dreams made the list.
- Fix the vehicle, then take a trip. With $25K, you can finally afford to stay at a "good" hotel, instead of the cheapest one on Expedia.
- Donate some of it. Churches, charities, children's organizations and people in need were frequently mentioned.
- Help a family member with medical expenses.
- Buy a horse. Better get a trailer of hay too.
- Buy a boat. One commenter specifically called it the one "want" they weren't willing to finance.
- Do something completely ridiculous. Ideas included a lightsaber, Pokémon cards, Bitcoin, "hookers and blow", and other wacky dreams.
The winning begins on Thursday, September 17
After reading all those comments, it seems $25,000 would go a surprisingly long way toward making life a little easier for a lot of Montana families.
Your chance to win begins Thursday morning in the eight o'clock hour when we'll give out the first code. There are 10 codes per day, M-F between 8 AM and 6 PM. You don't have to catch them all, but each code is another entry to win $25,000.
Good luck!
5 Exotic Airbnbs Perfect for a Couples' Getaway
Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis
The 19 Oldest Stars in Country Music
Gallery Credit: Sterling Whitaker