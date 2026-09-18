If you've got outdoor plans around Billings or south-central Montana this weekend, you may want to keep an eye on the sky and the forecast.

The National Weather Service office in Billings has issued a Flood Watch from 6 PM Friday through Sunday afternoon as a strong, slow-moving storm system moves across the region.

Forecasters say unusually high levels of moisture in the atmosphere, combined with the storm system, could produce periods of heavy rain from tonight through the weekend.

The forecast calls for 1 to 2.5 inches of rain across much of the watch area, with locally higher totals of up to 4 inches possible in areas that see persistent thunderstorms.

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Photo by Matt Palmer on Unsplash brown and green grass field under cloudy sky during daytime

Burn Scars Are a Particular Concern

One of the biggest concerns is the potential for flash flooding and debris flows on recent wildfire burn scars.

The Robertson Draw, East Side, Elk, and McGhee-Remington burn scars are considered particularly vulnerable. Other areas burned by wildfires this summer could also experience elevated flash-flood potential.

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Heavy rain doesn't necessarily need to fall directly over a burn scar to cause problems. Runoff can move quickly into drainages, creeks, and other low-lying areas.

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What About Billings?

The Flood Watch covers all of Southcentral Montana, portions of Southeast Montana, and Sheridan County, Wyoming. That includes Billings, Red Lodge, Laurel, Columbus, Livingston, Big Timber, Hardin, Roundup, Forsyth, Sheridan, and dozens of other communities.

The National Weather Service advises residents in flood-prone areas to monitor the forecast and be prepared to take action if flooding develops. Conditions can change quickly when heavy rain and thunderstorms get involved.

25 Mind-Blowing Photos of Devastating Flooding in Montana 20 Mind-Blowing Photos of Devastating Flooding in Montana Gallery Credit: Jesse James