UPDATE: News outlets are reporting that the boy was found deceased. Our deepest condolences to his family and members of the Fromberg community.

A large search effort is underway in Carbon County for a 13-year-old boy who went missing while recreating in the Clark’s Fork River area south of Fromberg.

The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office identified the boy as Ephraim. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and pink dinosaur shorts.

In an update posted Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said regional resources were on scene assisting local responders in the search.

Authorities are asking members of the public to avoid the Lower River Road area of Fromberg, so emergency personnel can safely navigate the area and continue their work.

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The Clark's Fork River near Fromberg. Credit Michael Foth, TSM The Clark's Fork River near Fromberg. Credit Michael Foth, TSM

The boy went missing Wednesday evening.

The search began after Ephraim went missing while recreating in the river. Multiple rescue personnel, watercraft, and other emergency resources have been involved in the effort.

The sheriff’s office also continues to ask the public to stay away from the river while the search is underway.

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Residents are asked not to fly drones in the area.

Emergency crews are using drones and aircraft, including the Yellowstone County Sheriff’s Office AIR 1 helicopter, and civilian drones could interfere with search-and-rescue operations.

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Anyone who wants to assist is being asked to check with younger children in the area to see if they have heard from Ephraim. Residents can also walk or drive the streets of Fromberg while watching for him.

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If Ephraim is located, authorities are asking people to call 911 immediately.

The search has involved numerous agencies from across the region, including the Fromberg, Edgar and Bridger volunteer fire departments, Clarks Fork Valley EMS, Red Lodge Fire-Rescue, Laurel Fire Department, Bridger Police Department, Red Lodge Police K9, Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office, Stillwater County Sheriff's Office and US Water Rescue.

Carbon County Emergency Management, NorthWestern Energy, 45 North Cafe, and Cotters have also provided logistical support.

The Carbon County Sheriff's Office said additional agencies and personnel may be brought in as the search continues. The CCSO said it appreciates the support from community members and others who have come from throughout the area to assist the family and emergency responders.

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