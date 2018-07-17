The big trucks are coming to the Big Sky Speedway. August 3rd & 4th don't miss the Monster Truck Throwdown, featuring the likes of Bounty Hunter – Jimmy Creten, Scarlet Bandit – Dawn Creten, Jekyll and Hyde – Austin Minton, Iron Outlaw – Mike Christensen and more TBD!

Plus Tough Truck Racing and your chance to take a ride on a real monster ride truck.

The whole family will love the exciting action.

Buy your tickets right now at Seize the Deal and save on adult tickets.

With the money you save, you can grab another beer or two or slam some food in your face.

Don't miss the Monster Truck Throwdown at the Big Sky Speedway, formerly the BMP at 11298 Roundup Road.