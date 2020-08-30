Most of us dream about meeting our favorite actor, singer, author or sports star. Every once in a while things fall into place and we get to live that dream. I've been very fortunate over the years because I've gotten to meet many of my favorite famous people. This story however is about my friends Heather and Carl Marxer and getting to meet one of their all time favorite NASCAR drivers. Let me set the stage for you, Carl and Heather were just a couple of free spirited kids (well alright, they're actually down to earth adults) anyway, they were dating in 2007 and decided to go to Florida.

On their trip, that crazy Carl proposed to Heather (she said yes). Part of his proposal was taking Heather to Daytona for the race and wouldn't you know it one of their favorite drivers was racing, yep you guessed it Kenny Wallace. Fast forward a year, Heather and Carl flew back to Florida and got married at Earnest Hemingway's house (let's face it that is one of the coolest things ever) Now it's 12 years later and the great Kenny Wallace makes an appearance right here in Montana, at the Big Sky Speedway to be exact. I was fortunate enough to work it so that Heather and Carl could meet Mr. Wallace and from the smiles on their faces, I'd say they had a great time.

The Big Sky Speedway gave some other Cat Country 102.9 listeners a chance to win passes to meet Kenny Wallace as well.

Credit: Heather and Carl Marxer Townsquare Media

Burnin The Bone BBQ was on hand serving up some fantastic eats.

Credit: Heather and Carl Marxer Townsquare Media

The Big Sky Speedway has one weekend of regular races left in the season coming up September 11th & 12th with IMCA A-Mods, B-Mods, Super Stocks and Street Stocks.

You can buy tickets at a discount right now at seizethedeal.com.

The Big Sky Speedway at Mile Marker 16 on Highway 87 North on the road to Roundup.

