Meet Driver Kenny Wallace at Big Sky Speedway August 29

Former NASCAR star Kenny Wallace will be rolling into Montana for night of racing at the Big Sky Speedway, and we've got your chance to win tickets and meet and greet passes.

The Kenny Wallace A-Mod Racing Experience is set for full throttle action on Saturday, August 29, with gates opening at 6pm and the green flag dropping at 7:25pm. Racing will include ASCS Sprint Cars, IMCA A-Mods and Street Stocks.

Pre-Sale Tickets for Kenny Wallace racing night are available at the Big Sky Speedway gate for $25. Big Sky Speedway offers camping for many of their racing events. CLICK HERE to find out more about their camping lot availability and pricing.



We've got a couple ways to win (2) two tickets for the Kenny Wallace A-Mod Racing Experience, and (2) two Kenny Wallace Meet and Greet passes: