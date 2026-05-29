Update 6/1/26: We have received feedback that the local cameras pictured in this article are not Flock-brand cameras, nor do they upload/share data with other parties. It seems that the reporting map at DeFlock.org (the privacy-advocacy group mentioned in this article) does not discern between Flock's automated license plate readers and other types of portable surveillance systems. I apologize for this discrepancy.

Technology is great, right? Almost all of us use or benefit from tech in some way every day. You're probably reading this article on that sweet little computer in your hand. The same one that knows what you buy, where you go, what you search, and - most likely - is listening to everything you say.

One piece of technology that is becoming quite common in the US is Automated License Plate Readers (ALPRs), sometimes shortened to LPRs. Several companies make the devices (Motorola, Genetec, Axon, and others), but one of the bigger players in the game is a company called Flock.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM/Canva Credit Michael Foth, TSM/Canva loading...

Police departments, HOAs, and businesses often tout the importance of these cameras as crime deterrents or valuable tools for solving crime. Privacy advocates disagree. Watchdog group Deflock.org writes,

ALPRs are a serious risk to your privacy and civil liberties. These systems continuously record your movements without a warrant, probable cause, or even reasonable suspicion.

They add that your driving history is rarely confined to the town or city where the cameras are installed. In fact, it's typically shared with thousands of other agencies nationwide (secretly). And once your data is in the cloud, there's very little you can do about it.

A camera at the County Courthouse/Federal Building. Credit Michael Foth, TSM A camera at the County Courthouse/Federal Building. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Are these "Flock" cameras in Billings? Yes.

You may have noticed them in the Lowe's parking lot or other businesses around Billings. Deflock.org has an interactive map that shows nearly 100,000 of these automated license plate readers in the United States.

Zooming in on Billings, I counted eighteen of the cameras. Here is where they're currently operating:

5 in the Lowe's/Walmart shopping center parking lots

4 in the Home Depot vicinity

3 in the former Elk's Club parking lot area (off Lewis and Yellowstone Avenues)

2 at the Albertsons parking lot on 6th and Central

1 at the Western Security Bank parking lot at Montana Ave and Broadway

2 at the Yellowstone County Courthouse

1 at the new Circle K convenience store at N 27th St and 6th Ave N

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Of course, some will say, "If you're not doing anything wrong, you don't have anything to worry about." I suppose that's mostly true, to an extent. But with AI taking over the world, I'm not sure I'm comfortable with my make, model, license plate, and time/date location uploaded to the cloud, especially as these types of cameras become more prevalent.

What are your thoughts? Drop a comment if you're reading this from Facebook or shoot me a message using the Chat button on our mobile app.

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