Poll: What’s the Best Country Song About Getting Revenge?

Big congrats goes out to Gabby Barrett on her first song, "I Hope," reaching No. 1. If you're one of the last people on Earth to have not heard it yet, it's a savage song about revenge. It starts out like any other sweet and humble country love song, then takes a sharp left turn to a song about getting revenge on a cheating ex.

There are certainly a good amount of country songs about getting revenge. Whether it be revenge on a past friend, family member or an ex, you can find one that fits your mood at the current time pretty easily.

One of my favorite country revenge songs has to be "Brand New Girlfriend" by Steve Holy. Not only does that song have a lot of fun in it, it also paints a nice picture of him getting his revenge on a past love that went south for whatever reason.

What would you say is the best country song about getting revenge?