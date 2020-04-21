The Percentage of Montanans Who Have Died from COVID Is Tiny

According to covidtracking.com as of April 20, we had 11 reported deaths from COVID-19. As of April 21 at 9:56 a.m., we had 12 reported deaths according to the Montana State Library map. With our state population of 1.069M (2019), 0.00001123% of our people have died from COVID. And with their underlying health conditions and age, they would have succumbed to many other ailments. Our entire economy has come to a standstill based on what if...I'm guessing more will die from missing their surgeries and other medical check-ups than that.

