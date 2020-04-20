One Death Reported in Airplane Crash Near Billings Rod & Gun Club

Around 9:55 a.m. this morning (Monday, April 20), we noticed smoke coming from an area near the Billings airport. Most of us immediately thought it may be an emergency training exercise, but we are normally given a heads up when those are going on.

When we spotted emergency crews racing up 27th Street towards the airport, we knew this wasn't training.

From the Townsquare Media studios on the 23rd Floor of the DoubleTree Hotel, smoke was seen coming from an area just west of Billings Logan International Airport until shortly after 10 a.m.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

KULR-TV is now reporting one person died in a twin-engine plane crash near the Billings Rod & Gun Club. Rehberg Ranch residents reported hearing a bang and seeing smoke around 10 a.m on Monday (April 20) according to KULR-TV.

Rehberg Ranch is located west of the Billings Rod & Gun Club where the airplane reportedly crashed upside down in a ravine, according to KULR-8.