Level Up Academics Before We Add Gaming

I don't think that now is the time.

The MHSA has decided to add video gaming to its list of high school sports to be offered starting in 2024-25. I don't think that this is the right time for it.

We have added a lot in the last few years with baseball, flag football, girls wrestling, etc. Let's slow down a little until we can get some of the other things on the priority list taken care of.

I'm the dad of the first professional gamer in Montana, and yes, it was a great experience for him, but he won't make his living down the road gaming. We need so many other things yet that to add another sport will add costs, and that's the big one. How many teachers that are out there can coach something they've never done?

We have about 70% of our kids in high schools who are not proficient in math and reading. In the old days, that meant failing. Now no one is failing; they're just not proficient. We are currently running a safety levy in Billings because there are NO extra dollars available for safety.

Justifying a new gaming opportunity with so many other needs is hard to swallow. I know some kids don't participate in the more athletic sports, but we can't be all things to all people. Let's concentrate on elevating our academic strategies first.

Some of the faculty won't like it either with salaries taking a back seat to extracurricular activities. It's a big expense for schools, and participants are going to be forced to start paying to play. Some already do, and more is coming...

