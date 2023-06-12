Big Baseball In Billings

BILLINGS MUSTANGS' BASEBALL TEAM

billingsmustangs.com billingsmustangs.com loading...

CELEBRATES 75 YEARS IN 2023

The Billings Mustangs are an independent baseball team of the Pioneer League, since 1948 which is not affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB) but is an MLB Partner League. They are located in Billings, Montana, and have played their home games at Dehler Park since 2008 prior to that they played at Cobb Field. This year's Season is off to a so-so start but exciting to watch (see YouTube video below)

Here is a copy from the MUSTANGS website of their special 75th Anniversary Logo.

BILLINGS MUSTANGS website anniversary logo BILLINGS MUSTANGS website anniversary logo loading...

Now if you're looking for exciting Summer League baseball a Mustangs game would be sure to please, beer, popcorn, peanuts & of course Cracker Jacks. Not sure if they sell those anymore, but you'll be able to get all the expectation of a great ball game with incredible ballpark food. Check out this image of Dehler Park:

DEHLER PARK from the Billings Mustangs Website DEHLER PARK from the Billings Mustangs Website loading...

Here is this year current record and schedule if you can't wait to take the family out to the ball game -- yeah, that song went through my head as well.

MUSTANGS SCHEDULE

As I am new to town, I'm actually looking forward to taking in a Summer Game or two with the family, it's such a great experience, fun & not expensive like the big MLB games all over the country, even though I anticipate the same level of club ball as the Pioneer League claims to play. I certainly am a patriot to that degree, although I don't drive a Chevrolet anymore, I do love a nice slice of Apple Pie (alamode) and watching some in-the-park homeruns.

YOUTUBE OF THE PIONEER LEAGUE BASEBALL PARKS