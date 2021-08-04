Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo Showin’ Love to the Shriners

You're going to look at some of these photos below, and if you haven't made it to the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo yet, you're definitely gonna want to make it happen.

Here's another great reason to get out to the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo- Wednesday, August 4th and Wednesday, August 11th the proceeds from all of the concessions sales and other donations will go towards local Shriners to help with the children's hospital.

Last year, the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo was voted the number one small town PRCA Rodeo in the state of Montana for 2020, and they came back even bigger this year.

We talked with Brian Engle from the Crazy Mountain Shrine Club. They're hoping to raise $50,000 this year for the children's hospital.

Engle: The Harrington Bottling Company with Pepsi donated all the drinks. US Foods has donated all the buns and condiments. Pioneer Meats donated all the brats, hotdogs, and the hamburger patties. So we will have zero expense to do concessions these next two weeks. So that makes it that every dime that comes into that concession stand- whether it be tips or sales- will go directly to Spokane Children's Hospital.

The rodeo goes from 7-10 pm, but early action starts at 5:30. Kids ten and under are free.

Check out more photos from the Big Timber Weekly Pro Rodeo:

