Biker Killed After Hitting Roundabout on Billings West End

Billings Police closed a portion of Grand Avenue for nearly 8 hours over the weekend, after a "fatal motorcycle crash" on the west end, according to a post on @BillingsPD.

The post on Twitter from BPD Sgt. Becker reports the crash occurred around 9:43 p.m. MDT on Saturday night (6/19), when a motorcycle "traveling at a high rate of speed" going eastbound on Grand Avenue, struck the center of the roundabout at 36th Street West.

Grand Avenue remained closed between Zimmerman Trail and 38th Street West, from around 10 p.m. on Saturday, until Sunday morning (6/20) at 6:08 a.m. MDT, according to the post on @BillingPD Twitter page.

No further details about the accident, or the identity of the individual killed were available when this story was posted.

Another accident on Sunday afternoon (6/20) closed Rimrock Road at Zimmerman Trail for a couple of hours, after two vehicles appear to have been involved in an incident around 4 p.m.

Credit: Johnny VIncent, Townsquare Media

No details about the accident on Rimrock at Zimmerman was available before this story was published.

This article will be updated if more information becomes available.

