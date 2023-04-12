Billings Downtown BK Closed, What Is Next For the Area?

So, our downtown Burger King finally gave up and closed. That doesn't affect me because I haven't been there in a very long time. But losing a BK isn't like losing a Lil Pizza. BK still has multiple locations. I'm more unhappy about the Heights losing our Taco Treat.

It would be nice if we could just reshuffle all the assorted fast food joints into one area. You know? Just like Rimrock Mall putting all the restaurants together in a food court. But when you would have to buy and sell some prime real estate to get that done, you know that it's not going to happen.

And what kind of business is going to invest money to be in that neighborhood now? Another coffee joint isn't out of the question. I think that Billings has added enough banks and credit unions lately.

I suggested in an older article how turning the Gazette building into another jail would help alleviate our jail overcrowding a little bit. But, that's also not going to happen.

Read About It: Could The Gazette Building House Criminals?

I even Googled businesses that generally do well in downtown locations. And we've already got most of what showed up on the search. Unless you think that we could use some more liquor stores, salons, or tattoo joints.

I would suggest a pet store but I can't imagine the hassles of trying to open one of those these days. Unless, of course, you like legal paperwork.

So, now we all just wait and see what businesses are coming to downtown Billings.