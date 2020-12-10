Billings Fire Department Investigating Arson on North 23rd Street

Billings Police are looking for a suspect who they believe intentionally started a fire at a home in downtown Billings on Thursday afternoon.

According to a post from Sgt. Winden on the Billings Police Department Twitter page, officers from the BPD and the Billings Fire Department responded to a report of arson at 1:30pm today (Thursday 12/10), in the 100 block of North 23rd Street.

A post on the Billings Police Twitter page also confirmed that as of 2:06pm, the suspect is not yet in custody.

An investigation into the arson is underway, according to Billings Police, with no further information release at the time this story was published.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.