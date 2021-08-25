Food Truck Fans: Don’t Miss the Battle on the Yellowstone 8/28

Going out to eat with my family can be a challenge because 9 times out of 10, everybody wants something different. One kid doesn't eat chicken. Another of my minions basically avoids anything healthy. I like spicy food, nobody else does. Parents, surely you can feel my pain here, right?

Photo courtesy Breakfast Exchange Club

Everybody wins at Billings Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone.

With nearly 30 different vendors at this year's Food Truck Battle, even your pickiest eaters will be able to find something awesome to eat. From Asian cuisine and various meats-on-sticks to kettle corn and shaved ice, foodies of all ages will be in food truck heaven at Saturday's event.

Photo courtesy Breakfast Exchange Club

Food trucks + live music = good times.

The event is from 12 PM - 7 PM at the Armed Forces Reserve Center, 2915 Gabel Road. While you're munching on delicious foods, enjoy live music from Arterial Drive from noon to 3 PM and the Repeat Offenders from 3:30 PM to 6:30 PM. There's also a beer garden, kids' area, military equipment display, and more. Admission is just $5, free for veterans and kids under 12.

Photo courtesy Breakfast Exchange Club

It's for a great cause too.

The 3rd annual event is brought to you by the Breakfast Exchange Club and proceeds from this year's event will benefit a local veteran's organization. The Club says,

The Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone is a fundraiser where the proceeds specifically go to a Veteran’s organization. 10% of the sales from the food trucks and all proceeds from gate fees and beer sales will go to the organization(s) chosen.

The Veterans Meat Locker will be offering free packages of meat to veterans near the gate. Some seating is available at the event, but feel free to bring your own lawn chair or blanket. You can find out more about the Food Truck Battle on the Yellowstone on their Facebook page and learn more about the Breakfasts Exchange Club HERE.