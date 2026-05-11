Say what you will about "big scary bikers" with their loud bikes, tattoos, and leather... these folks and their supporters are among the most generous individuals in Montana. They're always ready to lend a hand when someone needs help.

A great example is the 34th annual Helping Hands Poker Run. This year, the event lands on Sunday, June 7th, and the organization is helping out a three-year-old little guy named Gustavo.

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Gustavo was just two when he was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia in September of 2025. Since then, he has endured intensive treatment, often requiring his family to relocate to Denver for long periods of time for chemotherapy and other medical care.

The 2026 Helping Hands Poker Run will help raise money to assist with some of the family's expenses.

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Itinerary for the Poker Run.

The morning starts on June 7 with breakfast at 9:30 at the Tap Inn. Registration for the poker run is from 10 to 11 AM, then it's kickstands up. Stops include:

The Caboose in Laurel

New Atlas Bar in Columbus

Chrome Bar in Absarokee

Silver Strike in Red Lodge

J Bar & Grill in Joliet

Final stop/after party at the Moose Lodge on Calhoun Lane in Billings.

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Never been on a poker run?

They're a lot of fun. This event is open to all vehicles, not just motorcycles. Basically, you pick up a new card for your hand at each stop on the run. Whoever has the best poker hand at the end wins the pot.

Each stop on the run will have a variety of raffles and chances to win prizes, with a huge silent auction (and more raffles) at the Moose Lodge.

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Participating food trucks include: Tastes So Good, Sippin' Wagon, Aflons Flaming Grill, Lil' Red Wagon, and Bailey's Frozen Novelties. The food truck vendors are all donating 10% of their proceeds back to Gustavo.

For sponsorship info, or to donate raffle items or cash, call Billee at 406-252-0294 or email helpinghandsruninc@gmail.com

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