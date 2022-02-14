It seems Billings can't get out of the Winter rut this February, as more snow is coming in the forecast this week, as well as colder temperatures. I don't know about you, but I'm about ready to get Spring started, not continue to wait for my car to warm up in the morning. With temperatures reaching the mid-30s tonight (02/14) with a 16% chance of rain and snow mix, my wish may not be coming true just yet.

Warming up again this weekend

The warm-up isn't too far off, however. After snow showers on the 15th and 16th and windy conditions on the 17th, Friday and Saturday bring temperature highs in the low-to-mid 50s. It's still going to be worth it to bundle up this weekend though, as temperatures will again drop on Sunday (02/20) to the low-40s with chances of snow.

Credit: National Weather Service

All the snow helping precipitation numbers

One of the larger stories to come out of last year was the state of emergency that Montana Governor Greg Gianforte put into place regarding Montana's drought, so will this continued snow improve drought conditions? So far in February, Billings has experienced 90% of its normal precipitation this month. Another round of snow may be all Billings needs to get its precipitation values up.

With Montana coming off of its driest year in 69 years, only time will tell when it comes to the improvement of the drought, and if it helps that's wonderful. It still doesn't mean I'm going to like scraping the frost off my windshield again.

