Billings Firefighters Battle ‘Engulfed’ House in the Heights

No one was injured in a fire that devastated a Billings Heights residence on Tuesday morning (5/18), according to a post on the Billings Firefighters Instagram page.

Billings Police were already on-scene of the fire in the 600 block of Joyce Circle when firefighters arrived and discovered the "residence was engulfed at the rear of the structure."

Credit: Johnny Vincent

According to the report from @BillingsFireFighters on Instagram, fire crews were "able to make a quick knock down but fire had encroached on the void spaces requiring extensive overhaul."

Credit: Google

Standby call-in crews for the Billings Fire Department were "recalled to staff stations" once the BFD team on scene had the fire under control, due to a high call volume for other emergencies throughout the city, according to the post on Instagram.

@205fire shared several photos of the Joyce Circle fire on Instagram, reporting that Billings Fire Local 521 "had the fire knocked down quick and ultimately extinguished. Strong work."

The Google Maps photo below shows the residence from a 2015 image:

Credit: Google

This story will be updated if more information about the fire becomes available.

LOOK: Famous Historic Homes in Every State

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

