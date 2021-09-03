Winners of Billings Firefighters Gun-A-Day Giveaway 2021

Back again, The Billings Firefighters are raising money for the Benevolent Fund. The Benevolent Fund is put in place to assist families impacted by the tragedy of fire. This can range from helping kids whose homes were lost to supporting firefighters that have been injured, and everything in between.

For the entire month of September, thirty different firearms will be raffled off, thanks to Scheels and Shilo Sharps in Big Timber. Check back frequently to see the winner of each raffle, or tune in to 102.9 Cat Country each morning to hear The Breakfast Flakes announce the winner. Winning names and ticket numbers will be posted alongside the gun that they won: September 1: Mossberg Patriot Synthetic with Scope (Rifle) WINNER - K. McCullough of Billings (Ticket #0168) September 2: Browning X-Bolt Hells Canyon Speed (Rifle) WINNER - B. Lewis of Billings (Ticket #1096) September 3: Stoeger M3500 Synthetic 12 Gauge (Shotgun) WINNER - J. Shaw of Worden (Ticket #2597) September 4: S and W Shiel 2.0 380 EZ (Handgun) September 5: Stoeger 3000 12 Gauge Black Synthetic (Shotgun) September 6: Henry Golden Boy 22 LR Wood / Blued (Rifle) September 7: Savage Engage Hunter XP Synthetic with Scope (Rifle)

$25 Raffle Tickets for the Billings Firefighters Benevolent Fund may still be available, but there are only 3000 total tickets, so they are limited.

CLICK HERE to find out where to get your Gun-A-Day Raffle Ticket.

