The Billings Police Department Investigation Division is actively investigating an incident that took place early on Sunday morning (2/6) in Billings Heights that left one teen dead.

According to the BPD press release, officers responded to Swords Lane at 4:48 AM on Sunday morning for "a suspicious call," and upon arrival identified a 20-year old Billings man who had been shot in the leg.

Less than 2 hours later, Billings Police officers were dispatched to Country Inn and Suites at 231 Main Street to do a "welfare check regarding a male who possibly shot himself," and discovered a 16-year old male who was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to the press release, Billings Police detectives have determined both incidents were related and say the 20-year-old and 16 year old "are known to have an association with each other along with other circumstances present related to the events."

Billings Police are treating the death of the 16-year old as "suspicious," and are working to determine if the gunshot wound was self-inflicted, or if there may have been criminal involvement.

At the time this story was published, there have been no charges or arrests made in this case, but BPD investigators have interviewed several witnesses and say they are not looking for any other persons or suspects related to this investigation.

According to the press release, the 20-year old male from Billings was transported to a Billings hospital for treatment of his gunshot wound. The identity of the 16-year old who died will be released "pending autopsy and notification of family."

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.