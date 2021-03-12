Billings Police Department Looking for a Few Good Men and Women

Residents around Billings have been concerned about an apparent jump in theft, shootings, stabbings, etc. in recent years. As our community grows, so does crime. It's easy to complain about it on social media, but if you really want to make a difference, perhaps a career in law enforcement is something that might interest you?

The Billings Police Department Tweeted today (3/12) that they are accepting applications.

Police work may not be for everyone, but the pay and benefits are attractive. According to the application information, BPD officers start at $26.86 per hour with annual raises topping out at $37.86. The afternoon shift gets an extra $1 an hour and the night shift adds $2 per hour to the base pay. Bumps in wages can come from education, certification pay, specialty pay, and longevity pay and you'll also get twenty recognized holidays annually, on top of earned PTO.

There are some basic minimum requirements, including:

Must be at least 18 and have a high school diploma or GED

Must be able to pass the written and physical fitness requirements

Must have a relatively clean criminal background (no PMFA's, assault or eluding an officer or crimes that could result in federal or state prison sentences).

Drivers license.

No illegal drug usage. No marijuana charges in last the 5 years or marijuana usage in the last year.

The BPD application heading states,

We are a progressive, community-oriented police department seeking motivated, career-minded individuals to join our team. Successful applicants will be placed in a hiring pool to be drawn based upon the need of the department.

Application deadline is no later than 5 pm, March 26th. The City of Billings is an Equal Opportunity Employer. Find full details here.

