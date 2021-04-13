Billings Police Investigate Tuesday Morning Shooting on South Side

Credit: Google

A shooting on the south side of Billings Tuesday morning (4/13) is under investigation, according to the Billings Police Department's Twitter page.

According to the post, BPD officers responded to reports of shots being fired at 11:09am this morning (Tuesday), in the 200 block of south 32nd Street.

Credit: Google

Billings Police Sgt. Hoeger reports the "vehicle and suspects" who were involved in the reported shooting have all been located, and there were "no victims" in this incident. An investigation into the shooting is on-going.

 

According to the post on @BillingsPD on Twitter, Sgt. Hoeger says there is "no threat" to the public, after the reported shooting on the south side.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available from the Billings Police Department.

