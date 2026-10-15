State transportation planners are accepting public input regarding a proposed roundabout at the intersection of 64th Street West and King Avenue West. Construction on the roundabout is tentatively slated for 2029.

If you live, work, regularly commute through the busy intersection, or enjoy "taking the backroads" into Billings, here's your opportunity to voice your thoughts, ask questions, and learn more about the proposed project.

The Montana Department of Transportation, along with its engineering design consultant, is hosting a public input session on Monday, November 2nd, at Elder Grove Elementary School, 1531 South 64th Street West, from 4 to 6 PM.

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Photo by Ádám Berkecz on Unsplash cars on road during daytime

The project aims to enhance safety and improve traffic flow at the intersection.

As part of the design phase, the project team will host an open house to share preliminary project plans, answer questions, and gather community feedback.

“As southwest Billings continues to grow, MDT is working to enhance safety and ensure the transportation system continues to serve the community’s needs,” said Michael Taylor, MDT Billings District Administrator.

Those unable to attend can submit questions or comments to Sloane Stinson at sloane@bigskypublicrelations.com or 406-207-4484, Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.to 5 p.m.

Montanas would lose their minds in this roundabout. Photo by Lucas Miguel on Unsplash aerial view photography of red and white car on roundabout

Is Billings finally accepting roundabouts?

When Billings' first roundabouts opened on Shiloh Road, the public feedback was generally not positive. "People are going to die!!" "I almost got killed in a roundabout!" "My parents drive the wrong way at the roundabout, every time!"

More than one vehicle attempted what seemed to be Duke's of Hazzard-style feats at the roundabouts, typically under the influence. Several vehicles have gotten stuck on top, or crashed into the giant boulders in the middle (note: I think most of the boulders have since been removed). It was pandemonium!

I'm exaggerating a bit. There were a few more accidents initially, but the numbers don't lie. Roundabouts are statistically much safer than 4-way stops. They usually flow faster and seriously aren't rocket science to navigate. Personally, I'm a fan.

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