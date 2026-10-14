I'm a sucker for brindle dogs, and if you are too, our featured Wet Nose Wednesday pet this week might be the perfect dog for you. Meet Diva, a sweetheart of a dog who is ready to be adopted at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter in Billings.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

A purebred mutt.

Diva arrived at Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter as a stray a week ago. She's estimated to be between 3 and 4 years old, and was not spayed, nor did she have a microchip or other means of identification.

Izzy Zalenski, Community Engagement Coordinator at YVAS, said they have Diva listed as a pitbull/labrador mix, although she very well could be a mix of who-knows-what. She's a medium/large dog who weighs 50 pounds.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Sweet, playful, and intelligent.

Diva knows how to sit, come, and stay on command, so she's clearly had some basic training somewhere in her past. Zalenski said Diva seems to get along well with other smaller dogs at the shelter, but gets a bit testy around larger dogs.

Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Got extra dog toys? Donate them to YVAS!

Occasionally, the shelter puts out public requests for certain donation items they need to refill their coffers. Earlier this week, they posted that they could use more dog toys.

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Pick up a pack next time you're at the store and drop them off at the shelter. Or maybe even go through your kids' collection of unused stuffed animals and collect them to donate.

Thank you, Advanced Employment, for supporting animal adoption in the Billings area.

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