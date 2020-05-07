They'll get to see their kids walk across that stage and be handed their diplomas. Parents in Billings, Montana are celebrating the news that graduation ceremonies will now move forward at the Metra arena in Billings. This, as parents elsewhere across the state are wondering why they can't do the same for their 2020 high school seniors.

The full press conference with the announcement from School District 2 is posted below.

KTVQ-TV reports that all three Billings public high school graduation ceremonies will take place on May 24:

The first ceremony will be at 9 a.m. for Billings Skyview, followed by Billings Senior at 2 p.m. and Billings West at 7 p.m.

The Billings Gazette notes that the ceremonies will be allowed to move forward following a social distancing plan crafted by SD2 and local health officials:

Graduates will sit six-feet apart and each will be allowed to bring two guests. Everyone entering the arena will be required to wear a mask.

Here's video of the full press conference posted to the KTVQ-TV YouTube page: