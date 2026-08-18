There are certain albums that seem to transcend generations, and Michael Jackson's Thriller is definitely one of them. I first heard Thriller when I was eight years old at my cousin's house, where she had just acquired a copy... on vinyl.

My kids are 14 and 10, and despite being born decades after Thriller was released, they both love Michael Jackson. It seems like everything has come full circle, as my kid now has her own copy of Thriller, also on vinyl.

Now we'll have a chance to hear those songs live when The Black Jacket Symphony brings its Thriller tour to Billings. The group has announced a 2027 U.S. tour celebrating Jackson's legendary 1982 album, with a stop at the Alberta Bair Theater on March 3, 2027. Tickets go on sale August 28 at 10 AM.

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Credit Michael Foth, TSM Credit Michael Foth, TSM

Black Jacket Symphony puts on awesome concerts.

Don't be fooled by the word "symphony." They aren't a violin-and-cello kind of group. The Black Jacket Symphony will perform Thriller in its entirety, recreating the album note-for-note and sound-for-sound.

And they're bringing along international vocalist Bogdan Ioan, whose uncanny resemblance to Jackson's voice has earned him more than 100 million views online.

After performing Thriller from beginning to end, the group will stick around for a second set featuring some of Michael Jackson's greatest hits.

MJ, circa 1996. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images MJ, circa 1996. Photo by Phil Walter/Getty Images

Michael Jackson fans won't want to miss this night.

Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time and produced some pretty recognizable songs, including "Billie Jean," "Beat It," "P.Y.T.," "Wanna Be Startin' Somethin'" and, of course, "Thriller."

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The Alberta Bair Theater is a fantastic venue to experience a show like this. It's an intimate, beautiful theater with excellent acoustics, and there's something special about seeing a big touring production where you're not sitting a mile away from the stage.

I forgot all about the tiger! Credit Michael Foth, TSM I forgot all about the tiger! Credit Michael Foth, TSM

So whether you grew up listening to Thriller on cassette, discovered Michael Jackson later in life, or have kids who somehow know every word to "Billie Jean," this should be a fun night in Billings.

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