Billings Weather Will Be Coldest in Years This Weekend

After a week of subzero temperatures, the upcoming weekend will be even colder, and then it looks like we will finally get above the freezing mark by the middle of next week.

According to the National Weather Service, we will get our lowest temperatures this weekend around Yellowstone County, with wind chills dropping to 50 below zero in some locations. Actual low temperatures in Billings are expected to be 21 below zero tonight (Friday), and overnight on Saturday could be 23 below, according to NWS.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The Wind Chill Advisory for south central and southeast Montana has been extended through Sunday (2/14) at 11am, and the National Weather Service says "dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes." These extremely cold temperatures will be dangerous for young livestock and animals, warns the NWS.

Get our free mobile app

According to AccuWeather, the official temperature in Billings hasn't been above zero since last Saturday (2/6), when the high temperature was 6 degrees. Current forecast has a high of 7 on Monday (2/15), and by Tuesday, the high temperature may get above the freezing mark for the first time since February 5.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Here are some of the extreme low temperatures recorded Friday morning (2/12), according to the National Weather Service:

-42 in Horse Thief

-39 in Melstone

-31 in Miles City

-29 in Worden

-22 in Billings

CLICK HERE to see the complete list of low temperature observations on 2/12 from the National Weather Service.

Some additional impacts from this winter weather from the NWS::

Periods of light snow can produce light accumulations through this evening, mainly along the foothills. Plan on winter driving conditions.

CLICK HERE to see LIVE Road Conditions in Montana.

CLICK HERE to see LIVE Road Conditions in Wyoming.

With dangerously low temperatures, the Montana Highway Patrol are reminding those who are traveling to "pack the essentials" for the trip. Those items include:

Gloves

Shovel

Window Scraper

Flashlight

Blanket

Jumper Cables

Bottle of Water

Protein Bar

Charger for mobile device