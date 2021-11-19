Winter Weather Advisory – Chains Required over Lookout Pass
The Montana Department of Transportation road report states that there was an accident on I-90 just east of Missoula, and that chains are now required over Lookout Pass, with intermittent ice and snow on highways throughout western Montana.
The Montana Highway Patrol urges drivers to slow down and practice safe winter driving.
There is a Winter Weather Advisory for all of western Montana until 10:00 a.m.
