Blackhawk Returns to Billings for Outdoor Show at Red Oxx

A chart-topping country band that has a big following around Billings will be returning to the Magic City for an outdoor performance at the end of this month (August), and we're giving you several ways to win tickets before the show.

Pub Station will be presenting Blackhawk at the Red Oxx Events Lawn on Friday night, August 27. Gates will open at 5 PM and the concert begins at 6 PM, under the stars in downtown Billings.

Where is the Red Oxx Events Lawn?

The Red Oxx Events Lawn is an intimate entertainment venue located at 310 North 13th Street, and features "landscaped beds, a gravel path from one end to the other, a block rock retaining wall, and a variety of site boulders, all scattered among a plush green amphitheater-styled lawn."

Where to buy tickets for Blackhawk concert in Billings

Tickets for are on-sale now for $36 general admission, and can be purchased by clicking HERE. You can also buy them at the Pub Station box office

How can I win tickets for Blackhawk?

We've got several ways for you to win your way into the Red Oxx Events Lawn for the August 27 show with Blackhawk:

DOWNLOAD the free Cat Country APP so you don't miss out on secret ticket giveaways.

LISTEN to The Breakfast Flakes on Game Day Thursday's for a chance to win. Mark and Paul start your day at 5 AM, so get up early to find out how to play and win tickets.

ENTER TO WIN and we'll select a winner for (2) tickets to Blackhawk at Red Oxx Events Lawn.

For more than 20 years, BlackHawk has shared a unique sense of harmony with their voices, their songs and their fans. It’s a harmony that has sold over 7 million albums, scored some of the most distinctive country radio hits of the ‘90s, and still draws tens of thousands of fans to their electrifying live performances. Today BlackHawk continues to honor its past as it forges its future, and does it all with a commitment that takes their music – and the harmony – to a whole new level.

