Chase is the kind of student who doesn’t just meet expectations... he quietly and consistently exceeds them in every area of his life. With a cumulative GPA of 4.267 and more than 30 college credits completed alongside his high school coursework, he has demonstrated an exceptional commitment to academic excellence.

Chase is deeply involved in his school community, participating in BPA, Cross Country, Debate, Student Council, Track, National Honor Society, Link Crew, and Band. In each of these activities, he shows up not only as a participant but as a leader. He has a natural ability to lead by example, always striving for success while bringing others along with him.

Last Week's MVP: Meet Merek Fisher - Skyview High’s Outstanding Student-Athlete

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Even during his Senior Year, when many students choose to slow down, Chase has continued to challenge himself academically by taking AP English, Honors Physics, Honors Civics, and Honors Symphonic Band. His drive to grow and improve never wavers.

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Outside of school, Chase works part-time at Billings Tech Guys, gaining hands-on experience to support his future in information technology management. At the same time, he is already working toward entrepreneurship by designing websites with the goal of going into business for himself.

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What truly sets Chase apart, however, is his character.

He has an amazing heart and genuinely loves to make people smile. Whether through small acts of kindness or simply his positive presence, he leaves a lasting impact on those around him.

This fall, Chase will attend Grand Canyon University in Phoenix to pursue a future in information technology management and cybersecurity. There is no doubt he will continue to excel and make a difference.

Chase embodies what it means to be a Most Valuable Pupil, not just through achievement, but through leadership, character, and an unwavering commitment to becoming his very best.

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If you would like to nominate a Billings-area student, please do so HERE.

Each weekly MVP winner receives a prize from our prize vault and is entered into a drawing for a chance to win $1,000 this spring, thanks to our friends at Gerstner Adam Law. Got into an accident or workplace injury? They'll fight for you at Gerstner Adam Law.

'Dutton Ranch' Season 1 Pictures Reveal New Villains It's now pretty clear which new Yellowstone universe cast members are going to be villains. We just added 17 photos to this gallery to create a 31-photo preview of Season 1 of Dutton Ranch

Let's start with the two people you're tuning in to see before getting to a new nemesis, a Hollywood legend and an update on young Carter's love life.

Scroll through these Dutton Ranch ahead of the season premiere. That's on May 15 via Paramount+ and Paramount Network. Gallery Credit: Billy Dukes