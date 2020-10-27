Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are getting married. The couple of five years shared news of their engagement on social media on Tuesday (Oct. 27), with the pop singer and The Voice coach showing off her new ring in a picture.

Shelton also took to social media, sending a tweet with the same picture. The pair looks to be in a church, sharing a kiss as she holds up her hand with diamond shaped proof of their engagement. "@blakeshelton yes please," Stefani says in a post on Instagram.

A representative for Shelton quickly confirmed the news to Taste of Country, noting that they are engaged only, even though the picture was taken in a church.

While a surprise, fans and media have long speculated that they'd soon become engaged, with some even suggesting that a marriage was a done deal. For several years both have talked openly about wanting to spend the rest of their lives with one another. During the coronavirus pandemic they lived together at Shelton's Oklahoma property and now share a home in Los Angeles with each other as they film The Voice.

"Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020 ... And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!" Shelton said in his tweet about the news.

This marriage will be the third for Shelton, after a four-year marriage to singer Miranda Lambert and a three-year union to Kaynette Williams. This is Stefani's second marriage after 14 years married to rocker Gavin Rossdale, with whom she has three kids. While the 44-year-old Shelton does not have kids, Stefani (age 51) has said he's been very active in her three sons' lives and become a second father figure to them.

Shelton and Stefani began dating after both of their divorces in 2015. They met on the set of NBC's singing reality show The Voice and bonded over their shared circumstances. Within months they'd become inseparable, and in the years since they've taken many opportunities to allow fans into their relationship. They both appear often on each other's social media pages and few questions about their romance are off limits when they do interviews together or solo.

No details about their wedding have been made available. The two singers will appear on Tuesday night's episode of The Voice, but that was recorded several weeks ago.