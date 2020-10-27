Hey, Could You Play a Song for Me?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Radio listeners want to hear specific songs sometimes. For folks who have recently lost a loved one we get a lot of requests for, "The Cowboy Rides Away" and "Go Rest High on That Mountain." (For you Vince Gill fans, he wrote a fourth verse to the song that you can hear on YouTube that's pretty cool.)

Back when I started in radio I'd get requests for Anne Murray's "Could I Have This Dance" for a lot of wedding anniversaries. These days I'll get more calls for "I Cross My Heart" by King George.

But all of this song talk got me thinking about songs that are significant to me. Some of which evoke some happy memories, some sad.

When my brother was near the end of his fight with cancer, I was at his house one night close to Christmas. Some carolers knocked on his door and asked what song he would like to hear. John was deeply religious and didn't hesitate when he said, "Go Tell It on the Mountain."

So they sang the song and I've never heard a prettier version. I still tear up when I hear the song.

When remembering my dad I play, "My Ride's Here," sung by Bruce Springsteen. It's a quirky song that really doesn't apply to him, but I can remember dad saying that a lot when I was a kid and he was getting a ride to the bar his band was playing at.

I've got a few songs for some exes. "When I Call Your Name" by Vince Gill & Patty Loveless. For Anna, Lee Greenwood's "Didn't We." Kyra's song is, "My All" by Mariah Carey. And Jenny sang her own song at talent shows on our trips. "I Hate Myself For Loving You" by Joan Jett.

And while sitting at a snowy four-way stop in Wyoming, getting dumped, Lionel Richie's "Say You Say Me" comes on the radio. I still think about a girl named Jackie. Don't worry, Jackie. I'm almost over it.