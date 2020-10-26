Mark’s in His Happy Place

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

I am of the opinion that snow and cold both suck. When they show up in October, they suck even worse. So that's why I'm thinking about the Flakes Trip in late January.

We'll be at Secrets Akumal where went last year. This picture is just one of many taken last year. I didn't reuse the photo of me with the four hot nurses from Madison, Wisconsin as I can't guarantee that they will be in attendance. Also, my friends have been making fun of me.

One of my favorite things about our trip each year is watching the experience of the folks who are traveling with us for the first time. They have these huge smiles on their faces all week because everything that we've been telling folks for years is accurate. All the drinks really are free. Awesome.

So, as I stared out on the falling and drifting snow over the weekend, I thought about Mexico. And also not shoveling or plowing snow. The snow that's going to have to melt because I'm not moving snow in October. It's the principle of the whole thing.

I am not going to focus on the snow. I choose instead to remind everyone that we are leaving in less than 100 days.

If you still haven't gotten qualified, you can swing by Shipton's Big R in the heights this Thursday from 5-7 p.m. Get signed up and speak with either of our travel experts who can answer any questions you might have. They can even give you tips on which excursions you might enjoy the most. Ole!