Help Me Identify These Razor Blades

Any of you out there that shop know how expensive razor blades can be? I was rooting around in the drawer the other day and JACKPOT. I found about 20 of this style of blade and now my only problem is I have no clue what kind of razor handle I need. I went to my resident shaving expert and he didn't know. There are so many different styles now I hate to just start randomly buying $10 handles. If you recognize it, let me know. There's a little bit of Howard J. Mushaben in me and I just can't throw away perfectly good razor blades. Okay, maybe a lot of him. LOL or Ha ha or whatever. See ya tomorrow at 5.