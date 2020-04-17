Boeing Is Opening, State Employees Continue to Work

According to the Associated Press, the Boeing plant is opening in Washington next week, which employs 27,000 workers. This is in a state that has had over 10,000 people with Coronavirus, according to the Washington State Department of Health. In Montana, we currently have 189 people with it and we won't even open Fuddruckers. No spring turkey hunting either, just too dangerous. Thank God all state employees continue to work. That was lucky. Have a great weekend and I can hardly wait for the latest from our governor today.

