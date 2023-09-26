Mark Says No To Email, Here’s What Can You Send Him Instead

"Haven't you checked your e-mail?"

That is one of the most frustrating things that I hear from people that I deal with privately or professionally. I'm old school. If you need me, call me...or these days you can also Marco Polo me. Send me your recorded video message, and I'll watch it at my convenience. My mom and I use it, and I talk to her every day now. I record mine while driving to work at 4:30 in the morning, and she can open the app and watch it whenever she wakes up. But there is no checking of anybody's e-mail.

Get our free mobile app

E-mails should just go away.

I recently checked my personal e-mail and had over 1500 e-mails. Seriously? I don't know that many people. But a lot of those were the ones that are auto-generated by my security company, credit card companies, cable bill, Hilton Honors, and of course iCloud. And I am completely aware that my iCloud storage is now and has been for a few years, full.

On the bright side.

The good news is that my credit score went up 4 points last month. I just didn't need twelve e-mails to tell me about it.

I rarely give my personal email out to anybody, so I'm always surprised when politicians are able to get it and send me a relentless amount of political nonsense. Some of you won't get my vote anyway. But an email doesn't generate the amount of waste paper that your mailers do, so keep spamming me.

So, if you need me, call me.