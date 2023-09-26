Mark Says No To Email, Here&#8217;s What Can You Send Him Instead

Mark Says No To Email, Here’s What Can You Send Him Instead

Credit: Mark Wilson, TSM / Canva

"Haven't you checked your e-mail?"

That is one of the most frustrating things that I hear from people that I deal with privately or professionally. I'm old school. If you need me, call me...or these days you can also Marco Polo me. Send me your recorded video message, and I'll watch it at my convenience. My mom and I use it, and I talk to her every day now. I record mine while driving to work at 4:30 in the morning, and she can open the app and watch it whenever she wakes up. But there is no checking of anybody's e-mail.

Get our free mobile app

E-mails should just go away.

I recently checked my personal e-mail and had over 1500 e-mails. Seriously? I don't know that many people. But a lot of those were the ones that are auto-generated by my security company, credit card companies, cable bill, Hilton Honors, and of course iCloud. And I am completely aware that my iCloud storage is now and has been for a few years, full.

On the bright side.

The good news is that my credit score went up 4 points last month. I just didn't need twelve e-mails to tell me about it.

I rarely give my personal email out to anybody, so I'm always surprised when politicians are able to get it and send me a relentless amount of political nonsense. Some of you won't get my vote anyway. But an email doesn't generate the amount of waste paper that your mailers do, so keep spamming me.

So, if you need me, call me.

12 Shrewd Email Tactics Hackers Use To Rip You Off

Computer hackers are working full-time nowadays --not only to hold major corporations hostage with ransomware -but they're also hard at work trying to gain access to private computers and personal information of unsuspecting victims. Surrendering access to these schemers could have disastrous consequences, but sometimes it can be difficult to tell what's legitimate and what's not. That's why I'm sharing 12 emails I've personally received that appear to be as bogus as a three-dollar bill.

No doubt, you have received very similar emails in your inbox and wondered if they were legit. A good rule of thumb to follow is when you receive an email from an unverified source - do not, under any circumstance click on anything in the email or download any attachments. That is exactly how hackers can gain instant access to your computer and your information.

 

Filed Under: Breakfast Flakes, cat country 102.9, Email, Mark Wilson, Opinion
Categories: Opinion
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From Cat Country 102.9