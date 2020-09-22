The Billings Police Department is releasing more information surrounding an early Monday (9/21) morning homicide, and attempted homicide, that occurred in the 300 block of Nash Lane.

BPD officers responded to a shooting on Nash Lane in Billings Heights at 4:22am MDT yesterday, when they located a man with multiple gunshot wounds, according to a post on the @BillingsPD Twitter page. The man later died of his injuries at a Billings medical facility.

The deceased man is a 43-year old from Roundup, and was reportedly shot by a 34-year old man from Billings who lived at the residence on Nash Lane. According to the press release from the Billings Police Department, officers identified a 33-year old woman from Roundup who had "injuries sustained from being assaulted by the deceased."

Preliminary investigative information indicates the deceased was in a relationship with the 33 year old female, who was staying in another building on the property. Prior to the shooting, the deceased drove from Roundup to the residence on Nash, where he assaulted, strangled, pistol whipped, and tried to force the female to leave with him. When he put a handgun to the head of the 33 year old female he was shot by the 34 year old male who resided there. -Lieutenant Brandon Wooley, Billings Police

According to the press release, no arrests have been made in this incident, and an on-going investigation will be conducted by the BPD Detectives Division. The name of the deceased will be released by the coroner's office, but wasn't available at the time of this story.