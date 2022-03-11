Writing Is Tough When You’ve Been Up With Calves All Night. Enjoy Some Pics
I got to tell ya folks I have nothing to write about. It's hard to concentrate when you are calving and getting sleep in two-hour intervals. Still, we have a company obligation to write, but today I thought you'd enjoy some pictures of the ranch instead.
Don't forget to change your clocks this Sunday.
And I want everyone to have a very good weekend...
See ya Monday at 5 a.m.