Writing Is Tough When You’ve Been Up With Calves All Night. Enjoy Some Pics

I got to tell ya folks I have nothing to write about. It's hard to concentrate when you are calving and getting sleep in two-hour intervals. Still, we have a company obligation to write, but today I thought you'd enjoy some pictures of the ranch instead.

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Credit: Paul Mushaben Credit: Paul Mushaben loading...

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media Credit: Paul Mushaben, Townsquare Media loading...

Credit: Paul Mushaben Mushaben Ranch Credit: Paul Mushaben

Mushaben Ranch loading...

Credit: Paul Mushaben, Canva Credit: Paul Mushaben, Canva loading...

Don't forget to change your clocks this Sunday.

Read More: The Farmer Says We Don't Need to Change Our Clocks |

And I want everyone to have a very good weekend...

See ya Monday at 5 a.m.