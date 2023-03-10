The Flakes Are Out For One Week, Catch Up on PSAs From Paul

This week's Farmer Finishers will be fast-paced so read quickly.

We are going to take some time off next week, I just have to. I'm calving now and I expect to be busy next week. When we re-signed in December we or me, in particular, said I had to have more time off or I wouldn't be able to keep up this schedule. So next week is a good example of why.

By the way, there is a great cow story on Thursday's podcast if you need a good cry.

Our gun drawings for the 45 Guns in 45 Days will resume on the 20th, we'll do 10 winners that day to catch up.

Also, a big announcement is coming that week when we return, about the Flakes Trip in 2024. With the tight flight schedules and huge demand for travel, we had to make a move on this so next Monday or Tuesday we will be announcing the 28th trip.

Next week there is also a fundraiser for little James Thomas. Wednesday the 15th at the Pizza Ranch in the Heights between 5 and 9 pm, 20% of the proceeds will go to James. Mark and I have decided to match all the donations at that event through our Flakesgiving Foundation to help. All of this has been made possible by you folks who have been so generous over the years.

So for now I'm heading home to rip the stitches out of my leg and deliver some babies.

Stay safe and we'll see ya in a week.

