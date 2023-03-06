It’s Not Fun: Montana Rancher Protects Livestock from Stray Dogs

If you can't take care of or watch over your dog don't get one.

We get some of the best dogs in here on Wednesdays for our Wet Nose Wednesday sponsorship from Shipton's Big R, where Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter features dogs. Most are abandoned. These animals have done nothing wrong and people dump them.

There are so many people looking for a good buddy out there that can't afford to pay thousands of dollars for a dog. If you put an ad in the newspaper's listings about a free dog it won't last a day. People would be glad to have them. Please don't take them out to the country and dump them off; it may not have a happy ending.

Believe it or not, I saw a few years ago someone drive out our way and open up their stock trailer door and turn a horse loose. The horse chased the trailer trying to catch up, so sad. Fortunately, someone took the horse in after they found out someone turned it loose.

Friday when I was on my way to feed my cows I saw a dog running down the highway. Maybe he knew where he was going but I highly doubt it. A stray dog in a pasture full of pregnant cows with calves can really wreak havoc.

I don't know if any of you have ever had to shoot a dog but it's not fun. You get no enjoyment from this. I shot one a year ago with a lamb in his mouth and another that chased my cows a mile from the holding pen, not fun.

Montana law allows this for ranchers to protect their stock, according to Montana code ANN.81-7-401. No one loves animals more than me and it's something you never forget when you have to protect your own animals.

Maybe we need to start shooting at the owners. Paintball guns of course...

See ya tomorrow at 5 a.m.

