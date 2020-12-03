Carrie Underwood's collaboration with Spanish vocalist David Bisbal is a one-of-a-kind duet that finds the American Idol winner singing in Spanish for the first time. "Tears of Gold" dropped with a visually stunning music video on Thursday morning (Dec. 3).

Sonically, "Tears of Gold" is a rhythmic pop song best compared to "The Champion" from her catalog. The pair exchange sections of the first verse before joining up for a breathtaking chorus. Midway through the second verse, the Oklahoma native flexes her bilingual muscle and handles several lyrics in Spanish without as much as a stutter.

"Tears of Gold" is a bittersweet goodbye song played out across Los Angeles, where the music video was filmed.

Credit Paul Harris, Matt Schwartz and Cameron Forbes for the lyrics to "Tears of Gold," a song expected on Bisbal's upcoming En Tus Planes deluxe album. The pair have a reality television background in common. Country fans know Underwood's American Idol beginnings, but Bisbal also started his career on a reality singing show called Operacion Triunfo. He's a three-time Latin Grammy winner who has worked with Rihanna, Luis Fonsi and more.

The same day "Tears of Gold" drops, Underwood is set to appear on television, although one assumes the focus will be on her own Christmas album My Gift when she visits with Today and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Thursday (Dec. 3).