Cat Country 102.9 and St. Jude Won’t Stop

Cat Country 102.9 is partnering with St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® for the #StJudeWontStop campaign and we're asking you to be partners in hope.

Many of us couldn't imagine having a child with cancer or other life-threatening diseases, but this is a reality for many families. St. Jude Children's Research Hospital® ensures that these families get the care--all of the care--they need.

Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food--because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

St. Jude treats children from all 50 States and around the world. Recently, they have helped six families in Montana.

Because a majority of St. Jude funding comes from generous donors, St. Jude has the freedom to focus on what matters most--saving kids regardless of their financial situation.

When you support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital®, you’re helping an organization that has helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent. But together with St. Jude, Cat Country 102.9 won’t stop fighting until NO child dies from cancer.

Here's How You Can Help:

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 3 & 4, 2020, become a monthly donor by pledging just $19 a month to help kids at St. Jude fight cancer. Put your gift on a debit or credit card and you'll get that awesome new We Won't Stop t-shirt!

CALL: 1-800-372-4999 to give

TEXT: Text CAT to 626262 and click the link from St. Jude to donate

ONLINE: Make your donation anytime by CLICKING HERE.