Ground Broken on 2021 St. Jude Dream Home in Billings

The first few shovels of dirt have been officially scooped on a lot in the Legacy subdivision, soon to be the location of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home that you will have a chance to win!

Last year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway raised nearly $450,000 for the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, and there was a wild coincidence with the winner of the beautifully remodeled home in Billings. CLICK HERE to read the entire story.

The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home will be a 4 bedroom, 3 bath ranch-style house with 3100 square feet, and a 3-car garage built by Classic Design Homes. Located at 5303 Rich Lane, just off Grand Avenue near 52nd Street W. on Billings west end, the home is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2021.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will go on sale in the spring of 2021, with early entry bonus prizes to be announced in the upcoming months. Bonus prizes in the 2020 drawing included a $10,000 Visa card and a brand new ATV.

The mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital is to advance cures, and means of prevention, for pediatric catastrophic diseases through research and treatment. Consistent with the vision of our founder Danny Thomas, no child is denied treatment based on race, religion or a family's ability to pay.

If you would like to make a donation to end childhood cancer, CLICK HERE.