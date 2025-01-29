Here at Townsquare Media Billings - home of Cat Country 102.9, KBUL News Talk 970, Mix 97.1, 103.7 The Hawk, and 95.5 Lite FM - we're big supporters of St Jude Children's Research Hospital. We also like to have a good time. So we're having a huge bingo party for St Jude and you're invited.

Former Bingo Be Cause winners at the Den. Credit the Den, used with permission Recent Bingo Be Cause winners at the Den. Credit the Den, used with permission loading...

Join us on Tuesday, February 4th from 6 - 9 pm at the Den Sports Bar and Ale House for Bingo Be Cause. Every Tuesday the Den hosts a Bingo night, with a revolving guestlist of non-profits and charities participating in the game and sharing a portion of the proceeds. On February 4th we'll be playing Bingo for St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Bingo Be Cause. Credit The Den via Facebook, used with permission Bingo Be Cause. Credit The Den via Facebook, used with permission loading...

The Den "puts the FUN in fundraising."

A recent bingo night benefactor at the Den was Pooch'z B&B, a fantastic organization that gives senior dogs a welcoming home to spend their golden years. If you would like to get your non-profit or fundraising group involved with a Bingo Be Cause night, reach out to the Den for availability.

Hosted by radio personality Jack Seymour, you can win hefty jackpots and the buy-in is affordable. Rounds are $10 each with five games per round. The Den is a large space, but tables on Bingo nights have been known to fill up early, so don't be late. The first ball drops promptly at 6 pm.

St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. Credit Michael Foth, TSM St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

St Jude Children's Research Hospital is truly incredible.

Everyone is familiar with St Jude. We've all seen the ads on TV or radio. Perhaps you already are a Partner in Hope and proudly wear the t-shirt that reads, "This Shirt Saves Lives."

St Jude. Credit Michael Foth, TSM St Jude. Credit Michael Foth, TSM loading...

Seeing St Jude Children's Research Hospital in person is a life-changing experience. Thanks to Townsquare Media Billings' partnership, I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to visit the sprawling campus twice. It's quite humbling and puts a lot of things most of us take for granted - like having a healthy kid - into perspective.

BINGO! Be Cause at the Den. Credit the Den via Facebook, used with permisison. BINGO! Be Cause at the Den. Credit the Den via Facebook, used with permission. loading...

Since it opened in 1962, the most brilliant cancer researchers in the world have called Memphis, TN home, tirelessly working to find a cure for childhood cancer. They've made incredible progress. Patients and their parents never receive a bill for travel, treatment, food, or housing while they're at St Jude.

We hope to see you at the Den Sports Bar & Ale House, on Tuesday, Feb 4th from 6 - 9 pm for Bingo Be Cause.

