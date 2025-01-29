Billings: Come Play ‘Bingo Be Cause’ for St Jude on Feb 4 at the Den
Here at Townsquare Media Billings - home of Cat Country 102.9, KBUL News Talk 970, Mix 97.1, 103.7 The Hawk, and 95.5 Lite FM - we're big supporters of St Jude Children's Research Hospital. We also like to have a good time. So we're having a huge bingo party for St Jude and you're invited.
Join us on Tuesday, February 4th from 6 - 9 pm at the Den Sports Bar and Ale House for Bingo Be Cause. Every Tuesday the Den hosts a Bingo night, with a revolving guestlist of non-profits and charities participating in the game and sharing a portion of the proceeds. On February 4th we'll be playing Bingo for St Jude Children's Research Hospital.
The Den "puts the FUN in fundraising."
A recent bingo night benefactor at the Den was Pooch'z B&B, a fantastic organization that gives senior dogs a welcoming home to spend their golden years. If you would like to get your non-profit or fundraising group involved with a Bingo Be Cause night, reach out to the Den for availability.
Hosted by radio personality Jack Seymour, you can win hefty jackpots and the buy-in is affordable. Rounds are $10 each with five games per round. The Den is a large space, but tables on Bingo nights have been known to fill up early, so don't be late. The first ball drops promptly at 6 pm.
St Jude Children's Research Hospital is truly incredible.
Everyone is familiar with St Jude. We've all seen the ads on TV or radio. Perhaps you already are a Partner in Hope and proudly wear the t-shirt that reads, "This Shirt Saves Lives."
Seeing St Jude Children's Research Hospital in person is a life-changing experience. Thanks to Townsquare Media Billings' partnership, I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to visit the sprawling campus twice. It's quite humbling and puts a lot of things most of us take for granted - like having a healthy kid - into perspective.
Since it opened in 1962, the most brilliant cancer researchers in the world have called Memphis, TN home, tirelessly working to find a cure for childhood cancer. They've made incredible progress. Patients and their parents never receive a bill for travel, treatment, food, or housing while they're at St Jude.
We hope to see you at the Den Sports Bar & Ale House, on Tuesday, Feb 4th from 6 - 9 pm for Bingo Be Cause.
