I’m a Simple Man, But I Donate When I Can

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Today we kicked off our fundraising for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. This has been a Godsend for people whose children face the toughest of battles. The cure rate for children is now 80%. That is amazing in itself. You can help today and tomorrow by becoming a partner in hope. Call 1-800-372-4999 or CAT to 626262 and click the link from St. Jude to donate.

I'm old-fashioned when it comes to donations so I'm calling and having them send me an envelope for a donation. That's just the way I like to do things. It's simple for me to do it that way and I can give all in one lump sum. They make it easy for you so please help if you can. You'll save a child's life by doing so. Thanks, and we'll see ya tomorrow at 5.