Cole’s Pantry Fundraiser at Hooligan’s Tonight (3/9)

There are now 18 schools around Montana that have a Cole's Pantry in their schools. This is a program that sends food home with kids whose families could use the assistance.

I'll be emceeing a fundraiser at Hooligan's tonight. There will be 12 items up for silent bid including a camping package with a fold-up camouflage chair, a cooler, some food items, sleeping bag, and clothing. You'll also be able to bid on a "Date Night" package, booze basket, hair products basket, and many more.

Credit: Cole's Pantry, Inc.

There's also a 50/50 raffle. And Hooligan's is donating 20% of tonight's proceeds!

The event runs from 5:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. Hope to see you tonight.